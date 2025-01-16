Method Man Punches Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend “Seven Times In The Face”—No Arrest Made

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Get the latest news on the reported physical altercation involving Method Man at a gym in Staten Island.

Method Man was reportedly the aggressor in an incident that occurred at a gym in one of New York’s most notorious boroughs.

The legendary Wu-Tang Clan member stands accused of assaulting a man at a Crunch Fitness gym in Staten Island. The alleged incident, which was reported by law enforcement sources, stems from a man’s connection to his daughter, Cheyenne Smith.

According to the New York Post, Method Man punched a 28-year-old man in the face precisely “seven times” with a closed fist. The specific motive behind Method Man’s actions in the altercation were rooted in a past relationship the victim allegedly had with Smith more than a decade ago. The incident has already sparked a significant response on social media, with users trolling the saga by authoring tweets featuring vintage clips of Method Man’s character in the popular game Def Jam Vendetta.

Method Man when he saw his daughter's ex-boyfriend at the gym: pic.twitter.com/wMgpjYC54U — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) January 16, 2025

Reports show the alleged victim told officials he experienced facial pain and dizziness following the incident but declined medical treatment at the scene. Additionally, while a complaint report was filed with the New York Police Department, authorities confirmed that Method Man wasn’t arrested in connection with the incident.

Method Man and his daughter have been in the limelight recently, but for drastically different reasons Last March, Smith took a major step in her music career by appearing as Trina’s guest at 97.9 WJLB’s TakeOver 5 concert at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. It was there she performed her drill-inspired single “Hair and Nails” in front of artists such as Rick Ross and Juvenile, along with a packed crowd.

Despite her famous father’s connections, Smith insists she will put in the work and not rely on the Method Man family name.

“At the end of the day, you gotta put in the work,” she said in a January interview with Shaoliiin Entertainment. “He could do that but he rather see me work for it and really push but he’s gonna support one thousand gajillion trillion percent. But he wants to see the work too.”