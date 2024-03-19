Method Man’s Daughter Chey performs With Trina After Launching Rap Career 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chey said her father, Method Man, wants to see her work for success in the music industry despite his connections.

Method Man’s daughter Chey plans on “taking over” after performing with Trina following the recent launch of her rap career.

Cheyenne Smith, who goes by the name Chey, was Trina’s guest at 97.9 WJLB’s TakeOver 5 concert at Detroit’s Fox Theatre over the weekend. She performed her drill-inspired single “Hair and Nails,” in front of a packed crowd.

“I always like to show love to people that I feel like is the next inspiration,” Trina said, introducing Chey to the stage. She was in good company, performing on the bill alongside Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Plies and Juvenile, in addition to Trina.

Chey took to Instagram with a montage of clips from her night, including a snippet of Trina backstage complimenting her new single.

“We told y’all I was taking over right?” she penned in her caption before expressing her gratitude to the Miami rap veteran. “Trinaaaa🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 @trinarockstarr thank you so much for having me!! I appreciate you and respect you so much for everything you do for upcoming artists!!! I PERFORMED FOR A SOLD OUT SHOW IN DETROIT!!!!!!!”

She addd, “I still can’t believe it. I’m so grateful.”

Despite her famous father’s connections, Chey insists she will put in the work and not rely on the Method Man family name.

“At the end of the day, you gotta put in the work,” she said in a January interview with Shaoliiin Entertainment. “He could do that but he rather see me work for it and really push but he’s gonna support one thousand gajillion trillion percent. But he wants to see the work too.”

Last month, Chey dropped her second single of the year, “Boujee & Ghetto.” Check out the video below.