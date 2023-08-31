Method Man Makes Public Plea To Play “X-Men” Role Lucas Bishop In Marvel Cinematic Universe

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Can you see the Wu-Tang Clan rapper starring as the mutant from the future?

It seems Method Man really wants to portray Marvel’s Lucas Bishop in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) production. Back in 2019, Method Man reposted a fan-made image of himself as Bishop to his Instagram page. Two years later, the Wu-Tang Clan member cosplayed as the X-Men comic book character.

The rapper/actor is once again trying to manifest a role as Lucas Bishop in the MCU. Cassius magazine spoke to the Tical album creator about his big-screen ambitions for the Disney-owned superhero films.

“I was just putting it out there to see if I could hook something,” Method Man said. “Those guys at the MCU, they know their stuff. I haven’t had any problems with any of their casting choice so far.”

Method Man added, “Omar Sy did an excellent job as Bishop [in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Days of Future Past], but that was before MCU. If they chose him again, I think he’d kill it.

“There’s a few people out there. But if they’re willing to give me a shot, I’d go for it. Plus, I’ve done all the research already.”

Even though Method Man originally built his career as a recording artist, the New York City native jumped into television and film in the 1990s. He has acted in movies such as Belly, How High, Soul Plane and On the Come Up.

Meth also appeared in TV shows such as Oz, The Wire and The Deuce. He currently stars as Davis MacLean in the 50 Cent-produced Power Book II: Ghost on Starz. Season three of Power Book II debuted on March 17.