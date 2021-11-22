Method Man Raps Verse In ‘SNL’ Musical Sketch “Walking In Staten”

When a lot of Hip Hop fans think of Staten Island, the iconic Wu-Tang Clan comes to mind. One of the Wu members made an appearance on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live for the late-night show’s “Walking in Staten” skit.

SNL cast member and Staten Island native Pete Davidson recruited Marc Cohn and Big Wet for the song about taking a stroll through the New York City borough. Method Man later shows up to spit a verse in the sketch.

“Walking in Staten” is a spoof of Marc Cohn’s 1991 single “Walking in Memphis.” At one point in the SNL video, Cohn said, “No, I don’t want to be in a parody of my own song. What do you mean I’m already in it?”

For his part, Method Man shows up to praise his hometown and take a shot at NYC’s main city rival. The 50-year-old rapper/actor raps, “My Yankee hat’s a statement and middle finger to Boston.”

Method Man can also be seen on television as part of the Power Book II: Ghost cast. Season two of the Starz crime drama premiered on November 21.

In addition, Method Man serves as an executive producer for Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu. The biographical series about the rise of the Wu-Tang Clan closed out its second season on October 27.