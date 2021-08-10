Watch The Official Trailer For ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Season 2

Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, and more are back for new episodes.

The second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga is set to premiere on September 8 on the Hulu streaming service. A new trailer for the drama made its way to YouTube this week.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga tells the story of how the Wu-Tang Clan came together as a Hip Hop group. De facto Wu leader Robert “The RZA” Diggs co-created the drama along with Superfly screenwriter Alex Tse.

The show stars Ashton Sanders as The RZA, Shameik Moore as Raekwon, Siddiq Saunderson as Ghostface Killah, Dave East as Method Man, TJ Atoms as Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Johnell Xavier Young as GZA, Uyoata Udi as Inspectah Deck, and Julian Damani Sease as U-God.

“American Saga will start airing in September,” said RZA in June. “That story will be complete for the season. Then I’m looking to get back in a director’s chair. I feel like that’s important for me to continue to tell our stories through cinema.”

The 52-year-old New York City native continued, “That’s going to take some time to develop a new script. But I’m having a great time finishing up the new season of American Saga.”

Season 1 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga contained ten episodes featuring direction by Chris Robinson, Norberto Barba, Darren Grant, Craig Zisk, Malcolm D. Lee, and others. The series earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.