Coming off an Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music Emmy nomination, the show is returning this year.

The story of the Wu-Tang Clan’s early days in New York City was turned into a drama series for the Hulu streaming platform. Season one of the 1990s-set Wu-Tang: An American Saga ended on October 23, 2019.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga co-creator Robert “RZA” Diggs has now provided an update on season two. The rapper/producer spoke to HipHopDX about upcoming new episodes.

“American Saga will start airing in September,” said RZA. “That story will be complete for the season. Then I’m looking to get back in a director’s chair. I feel like that’s important for me to continue to tell our stories through cinema.”

The 51-year-old East Coast representative continued, “That’s going to take some time to develop a new script. But I’m having a great time finishing up the new season of American Saga.”

RZA has directed the feature films The Man with the Iron Fists, Love Beats Rhymes, and Cut Throat City. He is also reportedly taking the directorial helm for the forthcoming movies Blood Brothers and Angel of Dust.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiered in 2019 and was renewed by Hulu for a second season in 2020. The Emmy Award-nominated show presents a fictionalized account of how the groundbreaking Hip Hop collective known as the Wu-Tang Clan came together.

The cast of An American Saga season one included Ashton Sanders (RZA), Shameik Moore (Raekwon), Siddiq Saunderson (Ghostface Killah), Dave East (Method Man), TJ Atoms (Ol’ Dirty Bastard), Johnell Xavier Young (GZA), and Joey Bada$$ (Inspectah Deck). Uyoata Udi is reportedly taking on the role of Inspectah Deck for S2.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga was created by RZA and Watchmen writer Alex Tse. Wu-Tang Clan member Clifford “Method Man” Smith is credited as an executive producer along with RZA, Alex Tse, Brian Grazer, and Francie Calfo.

Chris Robinson, Norberto Barba, Darren Grant, Tara Nicole Weyr, Jet Wilkinson, Craig Zisk, Malcolm D. Lee, and Colin Bucksey directed season one episodes of An American Saga. Additional names will oversee new chapters.

“We got some great directors. We got Mario Van Peebles helping out directing, we brought in a few film directors as well,” said RZA in April. “I think it’s going to be a really cool, unique season, and I think people are going to learn a lot about Wu-Tang and about the process of making music.”