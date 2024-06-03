Method Man Reaches His Breaking Point With Summer Jam: “Not Our Crowd”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Method Man said he would never perform at Hot 97’s Summer Jam festival in the future due to generation gap concerns.

Method Man declared he’s done with Hot 97’s Summer Jam after performing with Redman at the annual Hip-Hop festival on Sunday (June 2). The Wu-Tang Clan member admitted he felt out of place at this year’s concert, citing the generation gap.

“Not our crowd at all,” Method Man commented on Instagram. “Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete [Rosenberg] and Ebro [Darden] I got love for you guys, but never again.. at this point the generation gap is just too wide for me.. #nevercomingback.”

The 53-year-old rapper’s sentiments were understandable. It once seemed unfathomable to think a New York tri-state crowd would be anything but ecstatic to see Method Man and Redman perform. The legendary artists are two of the biggest Hip-Hop stars from the area.

Method Man and Redman appearing at Summer Jam made sense on paper since the event was celebrating its 30th anniversary. But Hot 97 catered to a young audience with a lineup featuring Doja Cat, Sexyy Red, Davido and Cash Cobain, among others.

Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg, whom Method Man mentioned by name, acknowledged Tical’s frustrations.

“If this was my last summer jam moment with @methodman it was a good one,” Rosenberg wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “thanks for killing it as always and believe me I understand how you feel.”

Rosenberg’s post sparked a dialogue with Public Enemy’s Chuck D.

“I think the mixed packages are great you don’t do them for reactions you do them for lessons,” Chuck D wrote. “Meth and Red is like witnessing Simon and Garfunkel or Sam & Dave. Icons . Something you can say you saw in your life.. if your cultural life ‘means’ something. I played with BB King ..the legend of it keeps growing on me.”

Check out the rest of their conversation below.