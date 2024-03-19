Fans Blast Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2024 Lineup Featuring Doja Cat, Offset & Sexyy Red

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

East Coast MCs Method Man and Redman are on the bill too.

Summer Jam 2024 takes place on June 2 in New York’s USB Arena. Hot 97 booked Hip-Hop talent from around the country for the upcoming show, but online fans slammed some of the acts set to appear.

California’s Doja Cat, Georgia’s Offset and Missouri’s Sexyy Red top the bill this year. Hot 97 also named legendary East Coast MCs Method Man and Redman as performers.

Many Instagram users expressed their disappointment with the rappers scheduled to appear at Summer Jam 2024. The NYC radio station’s comment section was filled with negative reactions.

“This is bad lmfao. Summer Jam gets worse every year,” one person wrote on Instagram. Another person commented, “This has to be on another stage and not the main one.”

In addition, someone else typed, “Yall really put Red and Meth under [Sexyy Redd] and everyone else above her? [man facepalming emoji]… Show just getting worse and worse each year.”

Bronx-raised rhymer Cardi B was the headliner for last year’s edition of Hot 97’s yearly musical showcase. Other New York natives, such as Ice Spice, Fivio Foreign and French Montana, made the 2023 lineup as well.

Summer Jam became one of the premier Hip-Hop festivals in the country thanks to numerous memorable moments over the last 30 years. The concert moved from New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium to the smaller-capacity UBS Arena in 2023.