Sexyy Red Wants To Appear On “Abbott Elementary”

The “Pound Town” hitmaker has TV aspirations.

Could television viewers see Sexyy Red acting alongside Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Sheryl Lee Ralph? The 25-year-old rap star expressed her interest in appearing on Abbott Elementary.

Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary premiered on December 7, 2021. The ABC mockumentary sitcom follows a group of staff members set in a fictional Philadelphia school.

Vince Staples, Taraji P. Henson, Ayo Edebiri, Andre Iguodala, Jalen Hurts, Bradley Cooper and other celebrities have made guest appearances on Abbott Elementary throughout the show’s three-season run.

“How I get on Abbott Elementary?” Sexyy Red tweeted on Tuesday (March 12). Her X post totaled more than 1.3 million views and 16,000 likes on the platform.

Sexyy Red is best known as the St. Louis-bred rapper who released the “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee” singles. She also collaborated with other Hip-Hop acts such as NLE Choppa, Kaliii, DaBaby, Drake and Nardo Wick.

While Sexyy Red has experience filming music videos, the mother of two does not have extensive acting experience on TV. However, Red’s music output and online presence placed her on Google’s top trending searches list for 2023.

Season three of Abbott Elementary began airing on February 7, 2024. Previously, Sheryl Lee Ralph won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Quinta Brunson has also triumphed in the Emmy categories for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.