Ice Spice & Sexyy Red Among Top Trending Searches For 2023

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The two Rookie Of The Year contenders scored multiple hits.

A lot of internet users in the United States wanted to find out more information about two rap newcomers over the last year. As a result, Ice Spice and Sexyy Red made Google’s top trending searches list for 2023.

Not to be confused with “top searches” or “most searched,” the top trending searches tallies represent the searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2023. Only two Hip-Hop acts landed in the “Musicians” category for the United States.

New York-bred rapper Ice Spice came in at No. 2 for “Musicians” behind country singer Jason Aldean. Additionally, St. Louis-born rapper Sexyy Red landed at No. 10 on the year-end music rankings provided by Google.

Ice Spice broke out in 2022 with the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single. The Bronx native became a Hot 100 chart regular in 2023 thanks to songs like “In Ha Mood,” “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress as well as “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj.

Sexyy Red also got a Nicki Minaj co-sign this year. The Hip-Hop veteran jumped on the official remix of the midwesterner’s “Pound Town” song. Plus, Red worked with NLE Choppa, Sukihana, Lil Durk, DaBaby, Yung Nudy, Latto, Drake and others over the last 12 months.

Google’s 2023 Top Trending Searches For Musicians (United States):

Jason Aldean Ice Spice Oliver Anthony Peso Pluma Joe Jonas Sam Smith Matt Healy Kellie Pickler Kim Petras Sexyy Red

Google’s 2023 Top Trending Searches For Songs (United States):