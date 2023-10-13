Offset Talks Elevating His Sound With “Set It Off” Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

It has been four years since Offset released his debut solo album, Father of 4. The now-father of five is back with a new body of work.

Offset’s Set It Off album officially arrived today (October 13). The 60-minute project features Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy, and Chlöe.

Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe spoke to the Atlanta-bred rapper about his latest musical effort. The conversation included Set expressing his feelings about finally putting out Set It Off.

“I’m so excited for this project,” said Offset. “I’m proud of myself, man. I never be proud of myself. I never give myself no pats. But I’m proud of myself, bro. I put a big effort into it.”

He continued, “I stepped outside of the box, and I took my time and didn’t rush the product. I’m not settling for the past. I want progression through the future. I wanted to, especially with this project, progress as an artist and not bottle my talents like dancing.”

Offset has shown off his dancing skills on stage like during his performance of “Clout” at the 2019 BET Awards. The 31-year-old recording artist also broke into the fashion world with HBO Max’s The Hype. He began directing his own music videos as well.

“That’s why in my videos I’ve been bringing those elements out of me because I feel like the more you entertain the people and the more you show people who you are, the more they accept you and follow your lead,” Offset explained.

The founding member of Migos also added, “I just want to elevate my sound and elevate… I do appreciate all the things I’ve been through. Everything’s been great and I love the blessings, but I just want more. I’m hungry for more, and to challenge myself to get better.”

Offset released Set It Off via Motown Records/Universal Music Group. This is the first album by the Grammy-nominated Hip-Hop star that did not have the official backing of Migos’ label home, Quality Control Music.