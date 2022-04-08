Method Man Talks Setbacks For ‘Meth Lab 3’ Album

Redman and KRS-One show up on “Live From The Meth Lab” single.

Wu-Tang Clan member Method Man has a new project on the way. Meth Lab 3: The Rehab will hit DSPs on May 6 via Hanz On Music Entertainment/ONErpm.

Method Man recorded Meth Lab 3 in Staten Island’s Meth Lab Studios. The 51-year-old emcee, along with friend/collaborator Hanz On, also curated The Meth Lab platform which links the Staten Island Hip Hop community with up-and-coming artists.

“This installation of the Meth Lab is shaping up to be a good one. We’ve had a lot of setbacks with this album, one being a pandemic and a lockdown. Amongst all the delays my team stayed solid and the album developed into a respectful body of work,” states Method Man.

The Meth Lab 3 single “Live From The Meth Lab” arrived this week. Method Man drafted Hip Hop legends Redman and KRS-One as well as Wu-affiliated rapper JoJo Pelligrino as features for the track.

Previously, Method Man dropped “The Last 2 Minutes” featuring Iron Mic and “Butterfly Effect” featuring RJ Payne. Meth Lab 3: The Rehab is currently available for pre-save/pre-add on Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.

The original Meth Lab came out in 2015 with contributions by acts such as Hanz On, Redman, Mack Wilds, and several Wu-Tang Clan representatives. Meth Lab Season 2: The Lithium landed three years later. Hanz On also contributed to that album.