Metro Boomin Adds Diddy To “Creepin’ (Remix)” With The Weeknd & 21 Savage

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The super-producer links with the Bad Boy Records founder.

“Creepin'” off Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains album has become one of the biggest Hip Hop/R&B hits of 2023. After recruiting The Weekend and 21 Savage for the original version, Metro tapped Sean “Diddy” Combs for an official remix.

Diddy’s inclusion on the remix plays off the fact that “Creepin'” interpolates “I Don’t Wanna Know” by former Bad Boy recording artist Mario Winans. 2004’s “I Don’t Wanna Know” featured Enya and Diddy (then known as P. Diddy).

Apparently, Diddy will appear in the “Creepin’ (Remix)” music video. In respective Instagram posts from this week, Combs and Metro Boomin teased that a visual for the track is on the way. Mario Winans also appeared to share a photo of himself with The Weeknd.

“Creepin'” already peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single currently sits at No. 6 after remaining on the chart for 14 weeks so far. The Diddy remix could help boost the record back up the Hot 100 on next week’s rankings.

Metro Boomin made it into the Hot 100’s Top 10 four times in his career. The Heroes & Villains track “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” with Future and Chris Brown charted at No. 8 in December. Metro also scored Top 10 entries with “Mr. Right Now” and “Runnin” in 2020.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has fifteen Top 10 songs in his discography, including five Number Ones. His Notorious B.I.G. tribute song “I’ll Be Missing You” spent eleven weeks at No. 1 in 1997 following Biggie’s death in March of that year.

Mario Winans’s “I Don’t Wanna Know” climbed to No. 2 on the Hot 100. The P. Diddy-assisted single also ranked at No. 2 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. In addition, “I Don’t Wanna Know” led the Rhythmic Airplay chart for one week.