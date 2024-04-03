Metro Boomin Announces Concert At Egypt’s Pyramids After Claiming He Got Hacked

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Metro Boomin’s chart-topping We Don’t Trust You album with Future has been a major topic in Hip-Hop since its release on March 22. The 17-track collaborative effort may have triggered some fans of Toronto rapper Drake.

Apparently, a hacker took over Metro Boomin’s X account after We Don’t Trust You came out. The St. Louis-raised, Atlanta-based record producer returned to the social media platform to address the situation.

“[Just] got my phone [number] and accounts back today. Somebody hacked me the day the album dropped, smh, and all those corny ass tweets. All my day [ones] know that’s nowhere in my character. All positivity always on my end. We blessed. It’s all love,” Metro Boomin posted on Tuesday (March 2).

jus got my phone # and accounts back today somebody hacked me the day the album dropped smh



and all those corny ass tweets



all my day 1s know that’s nowhere in my character



All positivity always on my end

We blessed

It’s all love ❤️💜#WeDontTrustYou https://t.co/CyqZ7HFzpK — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 2, 2024

Did Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Directed At Drake Lead To Metro’s Phone Problems?

We Don’t Trust You trended for several days on social media. Kendrick Lamar’s headline-generating “Like That” verse, which featured shots at Drake and J. Cole, played a huge role in elevating the buzz surrounding the project.

According to Metro Boomin, calls from the Toronto area code flooded his phone. He tweeted, “It all started 2 days before the album dropped and all these 416 numbers would call me back 2 back a million times. It got so bad I had to keep my phone on airplane mode.”

Metro also claimed someone forcibly signed him out of his iCloud account and he no longer had service on his phone. In addition, the Boominati Worldwide founder alleged the hacker attempted to purchase $23,000 worth of Balenciaga items under his name.

It all started 2 days before the album dropped and all these 416 numbers would call me back 2 back a million times. It got so bad I had to keep my phone on airplane mode pic.twitter.com/g0nUfdE03q — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 2, 2024

Kundalini Grand Pyramids Will Host Metro Boomin’s Concert

While he revealed the ordeal involving his phone being hacked, Metro Boomin also took time to announce an upcoming performance at the Kundalini Grand Pyramids in Egypt. The event will take place at the base of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

“In other news, I’m doing a show at the Pyramids in Giza,” Metro Boomin tweeted Tuesday evening. Kundalini Grand Pyramids and Live Nation Middle East confirmed the April 30th concert on their respective Instagram pages.