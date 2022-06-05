Metro Boomin Dealing With Tragedy After His Mom Killed By Her Husband

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Producer Metro Boomin is mourning the loss of his mother, after she was killed by her husband in Atlanta over the weekend. Read more.

Super producer Metro Boomin is dealing with a horrible tragedy after his mother was found dead over the weekend.

According to the police, his mother’s body was discovered by police outside of Atlanta.

The cops say Leslie Joanne Wayne was murdered at the hands of her husband on Friday evening (June 3rd). Her spouse then killed himself, according to TMZ.

The man was not Metro Boomin’s father.

So far, authorities have yet to release any more details because an autopsy is underway to determine the cause of Leslie Joanne Wayne’s death.

The producer’s representative confirmed the news with the outlet and they are requesting privacy as he mourns the loss of his mother.

Metro Boomin is one of hip-hop’s most notable and sought-after producers. He has crafted hits for Future, Drake, Kanye, West, Lil Durk, Gucci, Mane, Migos, and others.