Metro Boomin Presents “Single Moms Are Superheroes” Campaign At Falcons Game [PHOTOS]

Hip Hop producer Metro Boomin dropped his sophomore studio LP, Heroes & Villains, on December 2. The Boominati Worldwide label founder also continues his humanitarian work in conjunction with his latest music project.

Metro Boomin officially launched the “Single Moms Are Superheroes” campaign. He partnered with the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation to invite 26 single moms and their children to watch the Atlanta Falcons versus Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 4.

The special guests also took part in the Atlanta Falcons Anthem Program. This initiative allowed the families to sing the national anthem while standing next to the players on the sideline inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Metro Boomin and the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation previously supported 150 women at the Single Moms Enrichment Retreat. Plus, the campaign provided one mother with a $25,000 scholarship to continue her education.

“Our mission is to ensure the needs of the whole family are met and we know that the most important part of that nucleus is the mom,” says Sharon Page, Executive Director of the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains album is on pace to open with 140,000-150,000 first-week units. That range could be enough to give the former Morehouse College student his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Heroes & Villains features contributions from John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Thug, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Takeoff, Gunna, and more. The LP follows 2018’s chart-topping Not All Heroes Wear Capes.

Metro Boomin also scored a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Savage Mode II in 2020. That collaborative project was the sequel to Metro and 21 Savage’s Gold-certified Savage Mode EP which peaked at #23 in 2016.

Photo Credit: Manila Nine Three (Reuben Chapman)