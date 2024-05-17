Metro Boomin Excited To Work With Rod Wave After He Requests “Future Type” Beats

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Like That” beatmaker seems open to producing for the Floridian.

Metro Boomin’s sound has dominated streaming services and radio stations in the first half of 2024. Singer/rapper Rod Wave could secure some of that hitmaking production for himself.

“Stop sending me dem sad ass beats dat s### ova I need some future type s###,” Rod Wave tweeted on Thursday (May 16). His post collected over 1.6 million views and 17,000 likes on the X platform.

Metro Boomin saw Wave’s “future type” tweet. Nearly three hours later, the St. Louis, Missouri-born music producer responded, “Let’s goooooooo [fire emojis].”

Stop sending me dem sad ass beats dat s### ova I need some future type s### — RodWave (@rodwave) May 17, 2024

Rod Wave’s Nostalgia landed in September 2023. Adé, BeatsByTrain, Bsquared, Eelmatic, TnTXD, and others handled the project’s production. Longtime Metro Boomin collaborator 21 Savage appears on the album.

Nostalgia opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Wave currently has three Number Ones in his discography. 2021’s SoulFly and 2022’s Beautiful Mind led the weekly rankings as well. He has spent four total weeks at No. 1.

Metro Boomin and Future teamed up for March’s We Don’t Trust You. The producer-rapper duo also dropped We Still Don’t Trust You in April. Both albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Metro has five Number Ones, and Future has ten Number Ones.