Metro Boomin’s Sister Bashes Him For Dissing Drake But Not Soulja Boy

Metro Boomin’s family drama hit social media as his sister took issue with the way he handled Soulja Boy disrespecting their mother.

Metro Boomin faced criticism from his sister over how he handled his issues with Drake and Soulja Boy. The producer’s sister called him out for never publicly responding to Soulja Boy insulting their late mother and devoting so much energy to the Drake beef.

“I thought about something,” she said on Instagram Stories. “This n#### Drake say, ‘Shut the f### up and make some drums,’ right? This n#### gets so out of his body and bothered by what he said, he go above and beyond to respond with a song. This n#### Soulja Boy say he sacrificed our mom and what this b#### say? Not a m############ thing. This n#### went quiet. This n#### didn’t say nothing. So that’s something you allowing people to think about you, but you get outcho body when a n#### call you a ho and tell you to make some drums. That s### bothers you? But when a n#### speaking on your momma, yo b#### ass don’t say s###? And I’m the crazy one? Yeah, okay.”

Metro Boomin’s sister calls him out on IG, calling him a bxtch 👀 pic.twitter.com/MbIV7q7bDu — HYPE (@hypeziii) June 6, 2024

Soulja Boy repeatedly disrespected Metro’s mother, who was murdered in 2022, on social media in May. The outspoken rapper unexpectedly targeted Metro over a Twitter post from 12 years ago. Soulja Boy apologized after several days of online attacks.

“I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet,” he wrote. “Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old.”

Drake dissed Metro on the song “Push Ups,” which dropped amid the OVO star’s much-discussed feud with Kendrick Lamar (and others).

“Metro, shut your ho ass up and make some drums, n####,” Drake quipped.

Metro fired back by releasing an instrumental diss track titled “BBL Drizzy.” The song went viral, spawning various versions of “BBL Drizzy.”