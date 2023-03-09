Metro Boomin Teases “Phase Two” With Future Coming, “Definitely” Dropping Joint Album In 2023 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Metro Boomin and Future worked on several songs for “I NEVER LIKED YOU” but instead reserved them for an upcoming joint project.

Metro Boomin revealed he and Future are teaming up for a joint album following the success of their previous collabs.

Furthermore, fans won’t have long to wait. During a new interview with Flaunt Magazine the hit producer promised the longtime friends and collaborators will deliver the LP before the end of 2023.

“Definitely. I would bet on it,” Metro Boomin said of the likelihood of the project arriving before the year is out. “I would definitely bet on it.”

Young Metro also opened up about his relationship with the “Worst Day” hitmaker, reflecting on their performance at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena in January.

“Oh, that was fire,” he said. “You know, Pluto, that’s my brother. We’ve been at it for a long time. This whole superhero moment, it’s like the beginning of our phase two.

Metro Boomin continued, adding that his onstage reunion with Future had fans eager for new music from the Atlanta duo. “We haven’t had a song out since ‘Mask Off,’ they’ve been on our heads,” he stated. “With this, and then the whole State Farm thing, it’s starting to slowly put people on notice: we crankin’ that s### back up too.”

Metro Boomin Explains Absence From ‘I NEVER LIKED YOU’

While Future made several appearances on the producer’s Heroes & Villains album, Metro Boomin was missing from Hendrix’s 2022 No. 1 LP I NEVER LIKED YOU, despite the project being completed at Metro’s studio. Although they worked on music, Metro Boomin insisted they save the songs for their joint project.

[Future] actually finished most of the album at my studio in LA,” he told Ebro Darden last November. “That’s my brother, but we’re working on some things. At first, we were going to put a couple of songs with me and him on the album, but we had took them off because I had talked to him.

“I was like, ‘Look, the last time anybody’s really heard a song from me and you was ‘Mask Off.’ So instead of us randomly throwing one or two songs we did on here, we got to wait and just give them a joint.’”