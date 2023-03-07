Metro Boomin Secures Major Payday By Selling Part Of His Publishing Catalog

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Metro Boomin sold a portion of his publishing to the Shamrock Capital investment firm, which previously acquired some of Dr. Dre’s assets.

Metro Boomin joined a growing list of artists selling their publishing for millions of dollars.

According to Billboard, Metro Boomin sold a portion of his publishing catalog to Shamrock Capital for roughly $70 million. The investment firm made the deal on the heels of raising $600 million in preparation of acquiring rights in various fields of entertainment.

Metro Boomin reached the agreement with Shamrock Capital a few months after releasing his Heroes & Villains album. The hitmaking producer’s latest project dropped in December 2022 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Heroes & Villains was the third No. 1 album of his career. He previously reached the top of the Billboard chart with 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes and 2020’s Savage Mode II, a collaboration with 21 Savage.

Metro Boomin has produced an array of hit singles over the past decade. Some of his best-known work includes Future’s “Mask Off,” Migos’ “Bad & Boujee,” Post Malone’s “Congratulations,” “ILOVEMAKONNEN’s “Tuesday” and The Weeknd’s “Heartless.”

Earlier this year, Shamrock Capital bought some of Dr. Dre’s music assets. The investment firm’s deals with Dr. Dre and Metro Boomin bolstered its lineup of music rights, which already featured Taylor Swift’s Big Machine catalog.