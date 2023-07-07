MF DOOM Death Fallout: Hospital Admits It Failed To Provide Proper Care

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

MF DOOM’s widow spoke out about his substandard treatment at a hospital in the United Kingdom, where he died in 2020.

The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust apologized for its inadequate treatment of MF DOOM, who passed away in 2020.

According to The Guardian, the trust acknowledged it didn’t provide sufficient care to MF DOOM at St. James Hospital in Leeds. The trust’s investigation into his death uncovered “missed opportunities” to help him when he was treated for angioedema in 2020.

“I would like to offer our sincere condolences to [MF DOOM’s] family, friends and fans at this difficult time,” the trust’s chief medical officer Dr. Hamish McLure said. “I apologize that the care he received was not to the standard we would expect. Following his sad death, we undertook a serious incident investigation and the report has been shared with [MF DOOM’s] family. As a result, we have put in place a number of actions and the wider learning from what happened is to be used as a teaching topic in a number of different clinical specialties. We also support the coroner’s recommendation for clearer national guidance and awareness in this area.”

MF DOOM, who was dealing with several medical conditions, underwent kidney dialysis in July 2020. He experienced trouble breathing after taking a new medication and ended up at the emergency department of St. James Hospital in October 2020.

The rapper’s tongue and throat began to swell due to the medication. He suffered a rare reaction that sometimes affects people of African-Caribbean descent and smokers.

MF DOOM’s condition appeared to improve after he was given adrenaline, oxygen and steroids. But things quickly took a turn for the worse, resulting in doctors putting him on a ventilator. He died on October 31, 2020.

Assistant coroner Janine Wolstenholme determined there was an insufficient care plan for MF DOOM. The trust admitted doctors didn’t seek input from an immunology expert regarding his condition. The coroner didn’t say if doctors could have prevented the late artist’s death.