MF DOOM’s Family Calls Out Egon For Hoarding Late MC’s Notebooks, Shares Private Emails

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Before the prolific yet enigmatic MetalFace’d MC passed away, he and wife Jasmine Dumile had been inquiring about some missing rhyme notebooks, which are allegedly in the possession of Egon.

MF DOOM left the physical realm in October 2020, but fans didn’t find out about his death until two months later. It was a crushing blow to the Hip-Hop community, and those who love him are desperate for any DOOM artifacts. Before the prolific yet enigmatic MetalFace’d MC passed away, he and wife Jasmine Dumile had been inquiring about some missing rhyme notebooks, which are allegedly in the possession of Egon, his former collaborator. But, the war continues.

On Wednesday (March 1), MF DOOM’s family shared an Instagram post exposing some of those emails. The caption reads: “Egon Give Back The Notebooks.”

In one of the emails, dated August 2016, DOOM writes, “Hope you’re well. Any word from H—on my belongings. I really need those notebooks.” Egon replies, “I’ve no idea where H—is. As I told — when she contacted me, he disappeared when his family sold the building, which, from what I understand, has been gutted.”

Dumile followed up roughly two weeks later with, “We heard from H—he advised that he gave you DOOM’s notebooks. You can send them to the address below.”

Five months went by and DOOM hit up Egon again in January 2017. He writes, “I also come to find out my notebooks are in your possession. Let me know the cost of storage so we can promptly reclaim these items. I do appreciate the safe keeping and return of ALL the notebooks and any other property belong to DOOM in your possession.” The email ends with DOOM saying they want to keep “good relations” with Egon in the future.

Years later, the issue still hasn’t been resolved. In September 2017, Adult Swim abruptly ended its collaborative relationship with MF DOOM. The cartoon network had promised to deliver a 15-week series in which an unearthed DOOM single would be released every week.

“Adult Swim is ending our relationship with DOOM, and thus, the remaining Missing Notebook Rhymes will unfortunately have to remain…missing,” the network said in a statement. “We are glad to have had the chance to provide the previous free tracks to our fans.”

All tracks were removed for the Adult Swim website and the page dedicated to the project soon redirected fans to the Adult Swim music page. It’s possible DOOM was simply unable to get his notebooks back from Egon, therefore being forced to end the project. Egon has yet to reply.