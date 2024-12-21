MGK Drank Golden Liquid In “Weird” Relationship

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Singer Machine Gun Kelly’s ex-girlfriend made allegations about a peculiar moment in their 2017 relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly’s former girlfriend has accused the rapper and singer-songwriter of once requesting to consume her urine during their brief romance in 2017.

The claims surfaced during Amia Miley’s appearance on the Inside OnlyFans podcast, where the 34-year-old influencer openly discussed unusual aspects of their relationship.

Miley, known for her work on content subscription platform OnlyFans, recounted the bizarre experience, claiming, “I mean, he drank my pee.”

She further described the circumstances leading up to the alleged incident, explaining that MGK – real name Colson Baker – had asked her to urinate into his cupped hands as they stood in the shower at his house.

“He held out his hand and was like, ‘OK, now pee.’ Then he started going like this into his mouth,” she said, mimicking a cupping motion to demonstrate the scene.

Miley, who briefly dated the “Papercuts” artist, described him as unpredictable, noting, “He has like 30 different personalities. You never know which person you’re getting in this minute, and that was hard to deal with.”

She claimed the incident was a one-time occurrence, adding that the overall relationship “was just weird the whole time.”

This resurfaced revelation comes just weeks after reports of another alleged split between Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée, actress Megan Fox.

The high-profile couple, who originally began dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in 2022, reportedly separated again earlier this month following a heated Thanksgiving dispute.

The pair’s on-again, off-again relationship had previously been marked by a brief breakup in March, followed by a reconciliation.

Megan Fox and MGK have yet to address the recent reports of their separation or comment publicly on Miley’s claims.