MGK Posts Pics Of Himself In Response To Imploding Relationship With Megan Fox

MGK addressed breakup rumors with an Instagram post, dismissing claims that he and Megan Fox are no longer speaking amid her pregnancy.

MGK has challenged reports claiming he and his ex-fiancée Megan Fox are not speaking, taking to Instagram to address the noise surrounding their relationship.

On Tuesday, a report was published a story alleging the 34-year-old musician, born Colson Baker, and the 38-year-old actress were estranged despite Fox’s ongoing pregnancy.

The outlet cited an insider who claimed the pair’s relationship had soured beyond reconciliation.

“Megan seems to be done with MGK and everyone in her orbit is happy about it… they feel like she finally came to her senses by shutting him out of her life,” the source alleged.

While Fox has not publicly responded, it didn’t take long for MGK to weigh in. Hours after the story went live, the “Emo Girl” singer posted to Instagram, uploading two enigmatic photos of himself staring pensively out a window.

Beneath the images, he captioned, “How can ‘sources say’ when the sources haven’t said anything,” leaving his 9 million followers speculating about the state of his relationship with the Jennifer’s Body actress.

The cryptic clapback offered no additional clarification, and representatives for Fox have remained silent on the matter.

The couple’s love story, once celebrated for its intensity and public declarations, has been marked in recent months by turbulence.

MGK and Fox initially sparked a connection on the set of the 2021 film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Their whirlwind romance led to a January 2022 engagement, one that made headlines for its dramatic flair, including a unique ring featuring sharp thorns.

However, their fairy tale took a turn in March 2024, when reports surfaced that their wedding plans had been shelved.

Still, the pair disclosed last November that they were expecting their first child together, a bittersweet announcement, as Fox also revealed she had suffered a miscarriage earlier in their relationship.

She is reportedly due to give birth in March.

This will be MGK’s second child—he’s father to 15-year-old daughter Casie from a previous relationship. Fox shares three sons with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green.