MGK Shut Down Baby Name Talk With One Blunt Message

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

MGK addressed confusion about his newborn daughter’s name after fans misinterpreted a poetic Instagram caption as the baby’s official name.

MGK cleared up rumors about the name of his newborn daughter with Megan Fox after an Instagram caption led many to believe the baby was named “Celestial Seed.”

The rapper posted a black-and-white video last week showing him holding his daughter’s hand, writing, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed.”

The poetic phrase quickly went viral, with some assuming it was the child’s official name. But MGK returned to Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

“Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed’,” he wrote over a screenshot of a TikTok video discussing the announcement.

He added, “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

The couple welcomed their daughter on March 27, though Fox has yet to publicly reveal the child’s name or share any photos.

The 34-year-old musician and the 38-year-old actress began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

They got engaged in 2022 but ended their engagement in March 2024. In November, Fox confirmed she was expecting MGK’s child.

This is MGK’s second child—he also has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship. Fox shares three sons—Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8—with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Fox has not commented publicly on her current relationship status with MGK.