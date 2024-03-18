MGM Addresses Bruno Mars’ Alleged $50M Gambling Debt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A report claimed Bruno Mars owed millions of dollars to MGM Resorts. The two sides entered a long-term partnership in 2016.

MGM Resorts denied claims of Bruno Mars racking up a $50 million gambling debt with the company. The rumor originated from a NewsNation report, which cited a Las Vegas “insider” as its source.

“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers,” MGM said. “From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Mars partnered with MGM in 2016. The long-term deal included his Park MGM residency. The hitmaking singer opened The Pinky Ring, a Vegas cocktail bar and entertainment lounge, inside MGM’s Bellagio Resort and Casino in February.

NewsNation’s report suggested Mars had financial troubles despite allegedly making $1.5 million per night for his residency. The outlet’s Vegas insider said MGM “basically owns” Mars due to his supposed gambling debt.

“He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt… after taxes,” the report read.

Mars will head to Thailand later this month for two shows in Bangkok. He will perform three times in Singapore in April.

The pop star returns to Vegas for his residency in a few months, performing multiple nights at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The bookings include June 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15; August 20, 23, 24, 27, 28 and 31; and September 1. NewsNation reported supposed bookings with his Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak in May, but MGM does not have any Silk Sonic shows listed on its schedule.