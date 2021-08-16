Michael B. Jordan Responds To Denzel Washington Comparisons

MJB is set to star in an upcoming film directed by the two-time Oscar winner.

Last week, the internet was discussing if Michael B. Jordan is the Millennial version of Denzel Washington. Social media users went back and forth on whether Jordan is worthy of being compared to one of the greatest living actors on the planet.

“I’m having a debate, would y’all agree that Michael B Jordan is the next Denzel of our generation?” tweeted @KBxScoe on August 12. That viral post garnered nearly 2,000 quote-tweets. Most of the responses dismissed the idea.

Paparazzi recently asked Michael B. Jordan about some moviegoers considering him “the next Denzel.” The 34-year-old Creed and Black Panther star answered by sidestepping the question.

“That’s my mentor. It’s all love,” Michael B Jordan told the cameraman.

There does seem to be some level of a professional connection between the two actors. Michael B. Jordan is set to play the lead in the Denzel Washington-directed motion picture A Journal for Jordan alongside Chanté Adams and Jalon Christian.

The forthcoming drama is based on A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor. Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Dana Canedy wrote the book about the true story of her husband, First Sergeant Charles Monroe King.

Previously, Denzel Washington directed 2002’s Antwone Fisher, 2007’s The Great Debaters, and 2016’s Fences. His acting filmography includes critically-acclaimed roles in Glory, Malcolm X, The Hurricane, Training Day, Fences, and Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Michael B. Jordan’s first major break came when he portrayed a teenage drug dealer named Wallace on HBO’s groundbreaking television series The Wire. He went on to be part of the cast of other TV programs like All My Children and Friday Night Lights. Jordan also starred in movies such as Hardball, Fantastic Four, Red Tails, Just Mercy, and Without Remorse.