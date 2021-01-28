Michael B. Jordan Talks Being Open To Returning As Killmonger In ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

(AllHipHop News)
With the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, the upcoming Black Panther II lost the gifted actor who played the title character. Marvel Studios have already confirmed the late Boseman will not be replaced as King T’Challa in future sequels.
Many Black Panther fans and movie pundits began speculating how writer-director Ryan Coogler would present the world of Wakanda without Boseman in the vibranium suit. There have also been questions about whether one of the other cast members of the Oscar-winning superhero motion picture would return as a possible antagonist.
Marvel Studios’ "Black Panther 2" will continue to honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman and his portrayal of King T’Challa. https://t.co/LrplmSKTX1
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) December 19, 2020
Michael B. Jordan played T’Challa’s villainous cousin Erik “Killmonger” Stevens in the first Black Panther. The 33-year-old A-lister told People that the Marvel Cinematic Universe film was “very, very near and dear” to his heart, especially after losing Boseman to colon cancer at the age of 43.
“But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [Coogler] and all that good stuff, it’s family. We created a family over there,” said Jordan. “So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity.”
While Killmonger delivered the memorable line: “bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from the ships because they knew death was better than bondage,” some MCU devotees believe the former United States Navy SEAL survived his battle with T’Challa. Black Panther II is reportedly scheduled to begin filming in Summer 2021 in Atlanta with a release date planned for July 8, 2022.