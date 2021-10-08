Fellow Comedian Michael Blackson Accuses Dave Chappelle Of Snitching On DaBaby

Michael Blackson claimed Dave Chappelle snitched on DaBaby in the new Netflix special ‘The Closer,’ which has garnered controversy.

Michael Blackson thinks Dave Chappelle did DaBaby no favors by bringing up the rapper’s involvement in a fatal shooting.

In a series of tweets, Michael Blackson reacted to his fellow comedian’s remarks about the Interscope Records artist in the new Netflix special The Closer. In Blackson’s eyes, Dave Chappelle did more harm than good for DaBaby.

“Dave Chapelle did not help Da Baby at all smh lol,” Blackson wrote on Twitter. “Dave Chapelle low key snitched on DaBaby.”

Dave Chapelle low key snitched on DaBaby — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) October 6, 2021

Michael Blackson also suggested the LBGTQ community was unaware of DaBaby’s past.

“The LGBT did not know he killed anyone, now they hate him even more lol,” he wrote. “LGBT it was self defense.”

The LGBT did not know he killed anyone, now they hate him even more lol. LGBT it was self defense — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) October 6, 2021

Dave Chappelle complained about DaBaby facing more heat for making homophobic comments than killing a man in The Closer.

“He once shot a n#### and killed him in Walmart,” Chappelle said in the special. “Oh, this is true, Google it. DaBaby shot and killed a n#### in Walmart in North Carolina. Nothing bad happened to his career. Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n####, but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings.”

DaBaby shot and killed 19-year-old Jalyn Craig in 2018. He claimed it was an act of self-defense, but he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in connection to the deadly shooting. The charges were dropped in 2019.

Dave Chappelle has been embroiled in controversy since releasing The Closer. The National Black Justice Coalition called on Netflix to remove the special, blasting the company for giving a platform to transphobia and homophobia.

Jaclyn Moore, who served as a producer/showrunner for Netflix’s Dear White People, said she’d no longer work with the streaming service “as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content.”