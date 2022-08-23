Michael Jackson Fans Blast Rolling Stone For Crowning Harry Styles “King Of Pop”  

Michael Jackson fans were fuming and took to Twitter in droves to blast Rolling Stone after the outlet called Harry Styles the “King of Pop” on the cover of their U.K. October/November issue.
The outlet shared the cover on Twitter with the caption, “Our October / November cover star is @Harry_Styles ✨ How does he make all of it look so easy — even when it definitely isn’t?”
However, the caption on the magazine cover read, “How the new King of Pop set the music world aflame.”
Michael Jackson supporters were infuriated, claiming there is only one King of Pop, and many took to social media blasting the outlet. MJ’s nephew Taj Jackson says the title isn’t theirs to give and will forever belong to his uncle.
“There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did,” Taj penned. “Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired.”
The 49-year-old son of Michael’s older brother Tito Jackson added that Harry Styles is talented in his right and, as such, deserves his own title. “No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title.”
Michael Jackson Fans Say There Is Only One “King of Pop”
Many Michael Jackson fans were in agreement and took to Twitter to explain why the title is unequivocally MJ’s. Others said Harry Styles would not call himself the “King of Pop” and doesn’t severe the backlash.
One of the most popular posts noted why Michael Jackson holds the title and suggested he will never be dethroned.
“This title belongs to the black man who worked his ass off since the age of 5, who was a veteran by the age of 15, broke racial barriers and revolutionized the music industry,” they explained. “Michael Jackson is THEE King of Pop of EVERY generation.
Check out some of the reactions below.