Tory Lanez Shows Love To Chris Brown With Custom “King Of Pop” Chain  

Tory Lanez thanked “King of Pop,” Chris Brown for holding him down “in a time when most of the world left me for dead.”

Tory Lanez crowned Chris Brown as his generation’s “King of Pop,” and paid homage to his friend and frequent collaborator with an iced-out chain to show his admiration for him.

The Canadian artist took to social media to share a video of the custom piece in all its glory. He showed off the glittering chain, which includes a pendant featuring an image of Chris Brown composed of jewels. The words “King of Pop” are prominently displayed on the front of the pendant. Tory also engraved the piece with Chris Brown’s numerous awards and career accolades on the reverse.

“@chrisbrownofficial IS THE KING OF POP WHEN IT COMES TO MY ERA AND MY GENERATION …….IDGAF 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾”♂️” Tory Lanez penned in the caption. “My dawg held me down in a time when most of the world left me for dead !!! I feel like This is a well deserved gift …. For so many reasons !!! Most of those reasons I engraved on the back of the chain !!!! Enjoy it my boy 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥☔️☔️☔️☔️🌎🌎🤯🔥🔥🤯🍾🥂🍾🥂S/O @imperialjewelry FOR THE HARDWORK 🥶❄️🥶❄️🥶”

Earlier this week Tory Lanez joined Chris Brown and Lil Baby during an appearance on their One Of Them Ones Tour. He pulled up to the show in Toronto where he joined the pair onstage.

“3 GOATS 🐐…HAD A BLAST IN TORONTO LAST NIGHT !!!!!” Tory Lanez wrote, sharing a video of the trio. “Thanks to the bros @chrisbrownofficial & @lilbaby FOR LETTING ME GRACE THE STAGE @ the concert 🔥🔥🔥🥳🥳☔️☔️”

Chris Brown also shared a memory from the night, taking to Instagram with a photo of himself, Tory Lanez, and Lil Baby. “THE LAST OF THE REAL ROCKSTARS,” Breezy declared in the caption.

Tory Lanez has collaborated with Chris Brown numerous times, most recently on “Bad Then A Beach,” from the Breezy album. The pair have even teased a joint project, with Tory saying last year they have a capsule collection on the way. “Me and Chris, we gon’ come out with another project too,” he said in 2021. “We gon’ drop a little capsule together. Me and Chris gon’ do a capsule too.”