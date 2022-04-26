Chris Brown & Lil Baby Announce “One Of Them Ones” Summer Tour 

Chris Brown and Lil Baby are hitting the road this summer on a joint tour kicking off in Raleigh, NC, and concluding in Las Vegas.

Chris Brown is going on tour with Lil Baby, and the singer promised the show is not to be missed.

Two of the biggest names in Hip-Hop and R&B are teaming up together for a huge summer tour. Furthermore, Chris Brown also teased a special guest feature that will be joining them.

Earlier this week, the R&B superstar revealed on TikTok that he and Lil Baby are hitting the road together. According to Chris Brown, the tour is about to be “#1ofthem1s,” a must-see event.

Chris Brown X Lil Baby Summer Tour

Chris Brown officially announced the tour on Monday night (Apr. 25) and posted a flyer with the tour dates. The “One Of Them Ones” Tour” features 27 shows and will kick off on July 15, in Raleigh, NC. Sponsored by Rolling Loud, the pair will perform their final date on August 27, in Las Vegas.

Chris Brown is currently preparing to release his 10th studio album and celebrating the success of its lead single. He also promised “a new era unlocked” for the album in an Instagram post earlier this month. “#1 #iffy LETS GOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! NEW ERA UNLOCKED.”

He also showed love and appreciation to his loyal supporters, making sure to include everyone who has played a role in his career. “I CANT SAY IT ENOUGH… ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️RADIO…THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING ME AND BELIEVING IN ME ALL THESE YEARS!!!!! every program director, DJs, hosts,down to the m#### f###### interns and street teams, 🙏🏽 THANK YOU .”

He added, “I WONT LET YOU DOWN😘! LOVE ME SOME YALL🥰”

Meanwhile, Lil Baby is also set to drop a new project but is churning out the content in the meantime. “I’m dropping two more videos this week 🤯,” he revealed on Twitter this weekend.