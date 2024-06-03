Michael Rainey Jr. Admits He Wasn’t Blindsided By “Power Book II” Cancelation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“I took a page out of 50’s book with that one.”

The fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost will be the show’s last. The program centered around the Tariq St. Patrick character played by Michael Rainey Jr.

In March, Rainey claimed he found out about Power Book II: Ghost coming to an end at the same time as the public. The 23-year-old actor blamed the “higher-ups” for the decision in a viral video.

Michael Rainey Jr. stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about the 50 Cent-produced crime drama. Host DJ Envy asked Rainey about allegedly getting blindsided about the cancelation.

“Nah, I was trolling. I took a page out of 50’s book with that one,” Rainey admitted. “I just knew it was going to stir the pot, I knew people were going to react to it.”

Additionally, the film/television veteran said, “They told me before everyone knew. But I just wanted to troll everybody, and I knew it was going to get a reaction out of people.”

Michael Rainey Jr. began playing Tariq St. Patrick on the original Power which ran for six seasons from 2014 to 2020. The spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost, debuted in September 2020.

In March 2024, Rainey stated, “Portraying Tariq St. Patrick in the Power Universe has been an amazing platform, opening doors for young actors like myself, and I’m truly grateful for that.”

He continued, “While the ending of Book II may feel abrupt and disappointing, I choose to view it as a stepping stone for many of us as we transition into the next chapter of our careers.”

The final season of Power Book II: Ghost premieres on Friday, June 7. In addition to Michael Rainey Jr., the cast features Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Larenz Tate, Michael Ealy and more.

Rainey’s filmography includes appearances in movies such as 2012’s LUV with Common and 2016’s Barbershop: The Next Cut with Ice Cube. He also had a recurring role on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.