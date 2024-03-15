Michael Rainey Jr. Reacts To “Power Book II: Ghost” Getting Canceled

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

However, a new prequel for the Power Universe is in the works.

Power Book II: Ghost has been canceled. This chapter in the fictional story of Tariq St. Patrick, played by Michael Rainey Jr., will come to an end later this year.

According to reports, the Starz network announced Power Book II: Ghost will close out with season four. Michael Rainey Jr. responded to the news of the crime drama’s cancelation.

“Portraying Tariq St. Patrick in the Power Universe has been an amazing platform, opening doors for young actors like myself, and I’m truly grateful for that,” the 23-year-old entertainer said in a statement.

Michael Rainey Jr. also added, “While the ending of Book II may feel abrupt and disappointing, I choose to view it as a stepping stone for many of us as we transition into the next chapter of out careers.”

Starz debuted Power Book II: Ghost in 2020 as a sequel and spinoff for Power which ran from 2014 to 2020. The two-part final season of Ghost premieres June 7 and September 6.

Michael Rainey Jr. returns to a Power Book II cast that includes Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Woody McClain and Michael Ealy. The Louisville native has also appeared in films such as 2012’s LUV and 2016’s Barbershop: The Next Cut.

Hip-Hop mogul 50 Cent serves as an executive producer for the Power franchise. The G-Unit Films and Television founder recently revealed a new series, tentatively titled Power Origins, is in the works.