“Power” Star Michael Rainey Jr. Allegedly Groped During Livestream [VIDEO]

TyTy James’ sister apparently touched the actor without his consent.

A clip of Michael Rainey Jr. on TyTy James’ livestream spread across the internet on Monday (June 10). Footage from the stream seems to show the 23-year-old entertainer being sexually assaulted.

At one point, Michael Rainey Jr. looks visibly uncomfortable as TyTy James’ sister appears to touch the Power Book II: Ghost star in the crotch area. Thetylilshow host addressed the incident with his live chat audience.

“Word to my mother, I’m trying to literally ignore the s### but I’m getting texts, the energy shifted and n##### just got up and left,” TyTy James said in a live video message.

The social media personality also stated, “This is your crib. It’s about hospitality that means everything. Stop telling me to ignore it because when I tried to ignore it y’all dick-riders were spamming it.”

TyTy James further spoke about being around celebrities such as Michael Rainey Jr. He then offered a defense for his family member seemingly violating Rainey on his show.

“She never seen somebody that caliber so she start…. That’s my sister so I’m not gonna say nothing bad about her. I’m gonna just check her and tell her, ‘You ain’t gotta be on that. We all the same. We all human,” James expressed. He also declared, “Nothing ever got me more mad than this.”

Michael Rainey Jr. has been doing media interviews to promote the season four premiere of Power Book II: Ghost. The 50 Cent-produced crime drama returned to the Starz network on Friday, June 7.

In addition to Rainey Jr., the cast of Power Book II: Ghost features Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Michael Ealy and more. The Power spinoff originally debuted on September 6, 2020.