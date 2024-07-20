Michael Rubin Finally Addresses Viral Lil Baby Photo: “It Actually Hurt His Career” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael Rubin praised Lil Baby’s ability to bounce back and claimed the viral White Party photo damaged the rapper’s career.

Michael Rubin is opening up about his friendship with Lil Baby and addressing the impact of a viral photo of them.

The billionaire entrepreneur recently stopped by Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” to discuss his work on the REFORM Alliance with JAY-Z and Meek Mill and his Fanatics Fest. He also answered questions about his friendship with Lil Baby and explained why they have such a strong rapport.

“Baby is absolutely one of the best human beings on the planet,” Rubin began, before explaining that the rapper is always willing to help “from a charitable perspective.” He also respects Baby’s “work ethic” and recalled learning his inspiring story while in the Bahamas with Drake in 2020.

“I don’t know anything about music,” he shared, revealing he knew nothing of Lil Baby before meeting him. “He’s telling me a story about [how] he was in jail a couple years earlier; he never rapped and now he’s got this great music career. You just want to root for the guy.”

Rubin went on to address the controversy over a photo of him and another man hugging Lil Baby at his annual White Party last year.

The image went viral as social media users trolled Lil Baby, including 50 Cent. The G-Unit mogul posted the photo on Instagram. He added a caption that implied the three partygoers were engaged in a homosexual act.

Micheal Rubin Gives Lil Baby His Flowers

However, Rubin branded the hysteria over the image the most “ridiculous thing in the world.” Addressing the backlash for the first time, the Fanatics CEO questioned how people could find anything “suspect” in the photo.

“We’re at a party, everyone’s drunk,” he explained. “It’s a 13-hour party, people drink a lot of alcohol. The thing that actually killed me about that is it actually hurt his career.”

Rubin continued condemning “people who just want to hate on social media,” over “one picture of a bunch of drunken people.”

Nonetheless, Rubin praised Lil Baby’s “unrelenting” spirit. “He doesn’t let anything hold him back,” Rubin added. “He’s seen it all, he’s a fighter.”