Michelle Obama Announces Second Book Is On The Way

Michelle Obama has revealed that she’s dropping a new book called “The Light We Carry” in November and social media lit up!

Michelle Obama will release her second book, “The Light We Carry,” in November.

The former U.S. First Lady announced the follow-up to her 2018 best-selling memoir “Becoming” on Instagram.

Michelle Obama explained in an Instagram video that the book came about while she was reflecting on how to keep herself centered in a world filled with so much uncertainty.

She is now sharing with readers the perspectives and practices that have helped keep her calm “even during times of high anxiety and stress.”

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “This book is a collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?

“I never thought I would be the author of one book, let alone two. But I’ve found that writing this has been a way for me to gather my thoughts and find more clarity during this time. So, I hope this book means as much to you as it does to me.”

In the book, according to a press release, Michelle Obama will address the critical topics in today’s political and social landscape and issues related to race, gender, and visibility.

“The Light We Carry” will be released on November 15th.