Michigan Police Confirm Missing Rappers & Friend Killed By Multiple Gun Shot Wounds

The bodies of three men, two of whom were rappers, were discovered frozen in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building. The cause of death seems to be from multiple gunshots and police believe their executions were not random.

According to Atlanta Black Star, rappers Armani “Marley Whoop” Kelly, 38, and Dante “B12” Wicker, 31, along with friend Montoya Givens, 31, had been missing for nearly two weeks, after their set at a popular club, Lounge 31, was canceled.

AllHipHop reported the men were missing and the frantic attempts to find them.

On February 2, the Warren Police confirmed they’d located Kelly’s 2017 Chevrolet Equinox. They found a 15-year-old boy with it and took him into custody.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said his office brought the teen “into the Warren police headquarters” but didn’t share if he was arrested, particularly since “there was no blood or anything of a nature that would lead us to believe they were either transported or murdered in that particular vehicle.”

Later, Michigan State Police posted on Twitter, “Members of the Homicide Task Force, Metro South Post, and the MSP Forensic lab are currently at an abandoned apartment complex on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park on a death investigation.”

Happening Now:

Members of the Homicide Task Force, Metro South Post and the MSP Forensic lab are currently at an abandoned apartment complex on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park on a death investigation. 1/ pic.twitter.com/napJZklthP — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 2, 2023

Officials stated on Tuesday (February 7), “Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park. It has been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds.”

Triple Homicide Investigation Update: Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park. It has been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds. 1/ pic.twitter.com/73jTM3rfJZ — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 7, 2023

The post concluded: “The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident. The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress, and we believe we may have determined a motive. Once more information is developed, we will continue to update here.”