Police Find Bodies Of Michigan Rappers Who Went Missing After Canceled Show In Detroit

Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker were found dead almost two weeks after their disappearance in Michigan.

Authorities discovered the bodies of three missing rappers in Michigan.

Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker went missing after their show at Detroit’s Lounge 31 got canceled on January 21. They were found dead on Thursday afternoon (February 2).

According to multiple reports, police found the Michigan rappers’ bodies at an apartment building in Highland Park near Detroit. Givens’ mother Cat Fogle told the Detroit News she learned about their discovery around 4:30 p.m.

“They told me they found the three bodies,” Fogle said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do; how I’m going to bury him.”

Kelly picked up Givens and Wicker for their Lounge 31 gig, which was canceled due to equipment issues. Kelly informed his fiancée Taylor Perrin about plans to find an open mic event following the cancellation.

None of the rappers’ families heard from them since January 21. They were reported missing, leading to search by several police departments in Michigan.

A teenager was arrested for driving a vehicle associated with one of the missing rappers on January 28. The 15-year-old suspect was charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and burglary tools.

A source told the Detroit News that police questioned a person of interest in the missing rappers case on Wednesday (February 1). The source didn’t reveal if the questioning resulted in the discovery of the bodies.