Michigan Rappers Go Missing For Days After Canceled Show In Detroit

Several police departments are trying to locate three rappers who haven’t been seen since their Detroit gig was canceled on January 21.

Armani Kelly, 28, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, were scheduled to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on January 21. No one has heard from the rappers since their club gig was canceled that same day.

“We just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we’re trying to find the answer to,” Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said. “The fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us.”

McGinnis noted, “It’s our understanding that the performance got canceled, and from there, we just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we are trying to find out.”

Kelly’s mother Lorrie Kemp was the first to file a missing person’s report. She used a tracking service to find his vehicle in Warren, a city outside of Detroit.

A multi-agency search began once Givens and Wicker’s families reported them missing. Police from Detroit, Melvindale, Oscoda and Warren are looking into the disappearance of the rappers.

“I just beg for help, for anything,” Kelly’s fiancée Taylor Perrin said, per the Associated Press. “I need answers. And if it comes to it, I need closure, because I will never forget and I will never stop.”

Police encourage anyone with information about the missing rappers to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.