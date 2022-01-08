Midnight Madness Teams Revealed: Hitman Holla & Tsu Surf Down To The Wire Over NJ Twork

Midnight Madness had a day of frantic trades as the first quarter team rosters were announced today (Jan. 7). The lineups dropped throughout the day while trades were continued in the background, free agents frantically trying to secure their spot.
The first announcement advised the eight names on the team are those eligible to compete in the first quarter. Other members of the team will come outside later in the year.
“ANNOUNCEMENT #1 – TEAM GUIDELINES AND FIRST #MIDNIGHTMADNESS WEEK SPACE SCHEDULE. GET EVERY ANNOUNCEMENT TO 500 RTs AND WE WILL DROP A TEAM ROSTER EVERY SINGLE HOUR FOR THE NEXT 10 HOURS”
The Teams!
The first eight unveiled were Big T’s Chiraqi’s team, all hail from Tuna’s native Chicago.
“FIRST TEAM IN MIDNIGHT MADNESS! CHIRAQI’S ! Big T Big Kannon Yung Kannon Gauge Prince Lord Heavy Half Pooh Bear.”
Shotgun Suge’s Life Like was up next. Suge is team captain though not eligible to play in the first quarter.
“NEXT TEAM UP ! LIFE LIKE GANG! JAI 400 C3 CHARRON 280 ZAY BONNIE GODIVA ORED NUNN NUNN DANNY MYERS.”
Lush One revealed his squad and also dropped the names on his wider roster.
“THIRD MIDNIGHT MADNESS TEAM! DEATHCOAST 5150 DIZASTER PASS SAYNT FATE REAL DEAL FRAK JAYBREED KASHMONEY.”
There was some controversy when Queen 40 dropped her roster as Elijah Straight claimed Team GTA for the past few days. However, he left the group chat abruptly and was later named on another squad! Th3 Saga replaces him on God Tier Alliance.
“4th MIDNIGHT MADNESS TEAM! 40 BARRS SHOONEY DA RAPPER CHILLA JONES PIRAHNA ELIZA VERSA GWITTY BENJI LO LO AWTHENTIC.”
There were whispers of concern for Bill Collector’s Cheat Code team after several people who had said they were Team CC were revealed to be on other squads. However, any doubters were silenced once the official roster was out.
“5TH MIDNIGHT MADNESS TEAM THE CHEAT CODE SHEED HAPPENS DOT ROYALTY J2 QUBAN DEV THE DEMON XCEL BANDIT MONTANA.”
Calicoe’s Landslide followed and while Jakkboy, Mackk, and Flamez had been named earlier in the week, both QP’s came as a surprise.
“NEXT TEAM UP IS #Landslide Team captain TheReal_Calicoe Co captain qleenpaper Quantum Physics Bankhead Jakkboo Maine First Lady Flamez Swamp Mackk Myron.”
Midnight Madness Last-Minute Steal!
Almost simultaneously, Hitman Holla tweeted his roster, and Midnight Madness released the official Gun Titles squad. However, the most shocking thing wasn’t the strength of both starting line-ups but that Nu Jerzey Twork featured on both teams! The two Jersey spitters battled recently with Surf coming out the clear winner. Was Twork seeking revenge?
Chaos ensued and Let’s Talk Battle Rap podcast kept followers appraised of all the developments:
“Update: ON NJ TWORK. Team Guntitles acquired NJ Twork before the deadline. But Team Ball Game also received a verbal agreement for Twork. Story still in developments. On Which Team has the rights to NJ Twork on their roster.”
A short time after, Tsu Surf revealed that he had taken his first hit and lost Twork to team Ball Game and the official squad was named.
“LAST BUT NOT LEAST #Ballgame Basketball Team Captain @HitmanHolla John John Da Don Charlie Clips A Ward Viixen The Assassin Ace AminNew Jersey Twork.”
The updated Gun Titles see Tay Roc step off the bench into the roster for the first quarter.
