Migos Team With YouTube Originals For Hip Hop Jewelry Docuseries ‘Ice Cold’

“Ice Tray” by Migos member Quavo and fellow Quality Control rapper Lil Yachty has become the unofficial anthem for the Atlanta Hawks and point guard Trae Young’s 2021 playoff run. Migos are continuing their “ice” branding as part of a new partnership with YouTube Originals.

All four episodes of the Ice Cold docuseries about Hip Hop jewelry will premiere on July 8 on Migos’ YouTube Channel. The Atlanta-based rap trio of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff is also executive producing the program which will explore issues around capitalism, wealth, and racial inequity.

Recording artists J Balvin, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, A$AP Ferg, City Girls, French Montana, Slick Rick, and Talib Kweli will make appearances on Ice Cold. Celebrity jewelers Ben Baller, Eliantte, Johnny Dang, and Icebox are set to turn up on the show as well.

“We all have our own ways of feeling and displaying success,” said director Karam Gill. “This series explores that concept through the story of hip-hop jewelry. It’s a deeper look at the construct of ’The American Dream’ and how Hip Hop has redefined it through jewelry and creative expression.”

Last week, Migos released their third studio album Culture III. The LP features Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice Wrld, Pop Smoke, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The group’s third Culture project is presently on pace to move around 126,000 first-week units.

Ice Cold is directed by Karam Gill and executive produced by Migos, Kevin “Coach K.” Lee, and Pierre “P” Thomas. The series is co-produced by Quality Films, Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios and Polygram Entertainment, Mass Appeal, and MGX Creative.