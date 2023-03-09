Mike Epps Says He Carries A Gun Everywhere Because He Has Lots Of Money And Jewels On Him All The Time

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Actor/comedian Mike Epps has issued a heartfelt apology after he was busted with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag. Read more!

Epps has apologized for carrying a loaded gun in his hand luggage at an airport.

Last week, the actor/comedian was stopped during a screening by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Indianapolis International Airport after they suspected his carry-on of containing a revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

The gun was confiscated, but it remains unclear whether Epps will face charges.

In light of the news, “The Hangover” actor took to Instagram to post a video in which he apologized for his actions.

“I want to give a shout-out to all my fans out there. I want to apologize if you’re seeing any negativity about a gun charge at the airport,” he began, before referencing his comedy show in the city the previous evening. “I had a long night. I had a show in my hometown, and I literally forgot that I had my pistol in my bag.”

Epps went on to offer an explanation as to why he carries a gun.

“If you want to know why I carry a gun, I carry money all the time. I be having jewelry on, and these dudes is out here robbing people. So, I just want to make sure I make it clear I ain’t out here doing nothing wrong. But I keep a gun on me ’cause I gotta protect myself. Sometimes I ain’t with my security,” the 52-year-old continued. “Just want to let y’all know that I’m still on some positive vibes. And sorry that it happened.”