Despite the accusations, the Houston rapper seems perfectly content performing for small or large crowds: “Just kno I still got paid.”

Mike Jones, the Houston rapper who got famous for basically (and, let’s be honest, cleverly) shouting his name over and over again in the early 2000s, is being accused of faking a text to show just how much money he’s pulling in these days.

On Saturday (January 4), Jones shared a screenshot of a text to his Instagram that reads, “Is 100,000$ enough to get you to perform for my son’s barmizfa?” to which Jones supposedly replies, “What’s the date of the event and we can make that happen for the $100,000.”

He explained in the caption, “The Power of this 281-330-8004 , see some of yall might a thought it was a gimmick but most of my supporters understood and understands why I gave out the # in the first place!!

“For a lot of reasons 1) was to keep yall from dealing with janky promoter who promote fake shows & 2) I wanted to be accessible n hands on with my fans n supporters and here in 2025 , they hitting the 281-330-8004 # for a bar mitzvah so yea we doing that! So if yall only see 5 or 50 people there lol that’s what that’s for lmao #PaidVacations even when nobody there lol.”

But fans were immediately suspicious. One person pointed out bar mitzvah wasn’t spelled correctly with, “Misspelling bar mitzvah that badly is a [red flag],” while another wondered, “How that’s the number you got but they texting you?”

Another fan suggested he should delete the post altogether, saying, “Your number is at the top. Who texting who? You still got time to delete this big dawg. Even if the fan screenshotted it, still seems a bit off.” Someone else begged Jones not to tarnish his reputation.

“I’m not saying that it is but when you post stuff like this it feels like cap, just to create a perception so others will tap in and you can over charge them,” they wrote. “If u really making money why share this and why care if people don’t get why you give out your number. Plz don’t ruin your legendary status cuz u need to get money.”

But the real kicker: “lol mane spelled barmizfa in the text the same way in the caption,” leading many to believe Jones actually did text himself.

Whatever the case, Jones seems perfectly content performing for a small crowd. He shared another screenshot of an offer to perform on February 7.

“lol while yall trying to be funny & make fun of when the shows be light,” he wrote. just know rather it’s 1 person or 8,000 people, that price don’t CHANGE!! In facts it’s going up!!! Yall post ONLY the shows that’s light but overlook MAJORITY of the shows that be lit & packed so it’s cool cuz it shows me that yall some journalists trolls .

“I would love to see what yall make per show per event per anything!! so I can get the laugh last!! Just kno every time u post the private light shows, just kno I still got paid. we in 2025 and u see the offers!!”