‘Mike’ Star Trevante Rhodes Reacts To Mike Tyson Blasting Hulu

An 8-episode limited series about Mike Tyson titled Mike premieres on Hulu on August 25. The person at the center of the forthcoming program slammed the streaming service for creating the unauthorized show.

“Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother [UFC president Dana White] millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master, takeover story about my life,” posted Mike Tyson on August 5.

The former undisputed boxing champion continued, “[White] turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I’ll never forget what he did for me just like I’ll never forget what Hulu stole from me.”

Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like pic.twitter.com/amk65CjtvJ — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

Mike Tyson further slammed Hulu over the last week. On August 6, he also tweeted, “Hey @hulu, I’m not a n##### you can sell on the auction block #slaveryisover #fuckhulu… Hulu’s model of stealing life rights of celebrities is egregiously greedy #headswillroll.”

The lead actor of Hulu’s Mike has now responded to Mike Tyson’s criticism of the program. Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight, Bird Box) plays the athlete once known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

Hey @hulu I’m not a n****r you can sell on the auction block #slaveryisover #fuckhulu — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

Hulu’s model of stealing life rights of celebrities is egregiously greedy #headswillroll — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

Earlier this week, Trevante Rhodes shared a post on Instagram about the backlash from Mike Tyson. The former track and field sprinter‘s statement seemed to focus on the idea of differing viewpoints.

“Just as there is an inside there is an outside. I understand. I am a fan as well. Obviously. As Champ honored the great Alexander the Great in his way, I honor him in mine [with] my intelligence, my heart, and my time,” wrote Rhodes.

The 32-year-old native of Little Elm, Texas continued, “Perspective is everything. Perspective is everything. What’s bigger than a name? The education of a vein. Never in vain. Never in vain. Never in vain. Never in vain.”