Mike Tyson Links With Rick Ross & Ric Flair Hours After Plane Fight 

Mike Tyson put the drama of plane incident behind him to meet up with Ric Flair in Miami, his partner in a new Cannabis venture.

Mike Tyson made headlines on Thursday (Apr. 21) when a video emerged of him repeatedly punching a man who had been “harassing” him while on a plane.

As AllHipHop reported, a spokesperson for the legendary boxing champ claimed the man had been “harassing” Mike Tyson.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” they stated.

According to TMZ, cops showed up at the scene shortly after and detained two people they believed were involved in the incident. The injured person was treated for his injuries but refused to cooperate with San Francisco police.

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson continued with business as usual, and a Miami Cannabis Conference was next on Thursday’s agenda.

Mike Tyson & Ric Flair Team Up

He was in town with his partner in his new cannabis venture, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Tyson’s cannabis company recently acquired a majority stake in Flair’s “Ric Flair Drip Inc.” and will be launching a range of products using Flair’s trademarks and intellectual property.

Rick Ross was also in attendance at the Liv after party and took to the stage with the two sporting legends. “Good to see you baby,” he said to Mike Tyson, who looked relaxed while smoking a joint on stage.

Mike Tyson with Rick Ross and Ric Flair in Miami tonight pic.twitter.com/kxsFY6hq03 — HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) April 22, 2022

Last month, Ric Flair shared his excitement at working with Iron Mike ahead of their launch. “Thanks to Mike Tyson and Tyson 2.0,” he said, confirming the deal. “I’ve become a true cannabis advocate and enthusiast. I am thrilled to partner with a long-time friend and fellow warrior. Whom I greatly admire and respect,” said Ric Flair. “There are a lot of synergies between me and Mike. We’ve both had many ups and downs, but we keep going at life.”