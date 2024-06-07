Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul Fight Back On Schedule Following Mid-Flight Health Scare

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and YouTuber Jake Paul’s boxing match is now scheduled for November 2024.

Promoters rescheduled Mike Tyson’s much-anticipated boxing match against Jake Paul for November 15. The two were supposed to fight in Arlington, Texas on July 20, but promotors postponed the fight after Tyson suffered a health scare in May.

Tyson became dizzy and nauseous during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. First responders boarded the plane to treat him once it landed. His publicist said he suffered an ulcer flare-up about 30 minutes before his flight arrived in Los Angeles.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly,” Tyson said. “I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties. While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.”

Tyson vs. Paul, originally scheduled for a Saturday, shifted to a Friday in the fall to work around conflicts with the NFL season. Promoters wanted to keep the fight at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T Stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said. “We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross-generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix.”

Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers, retired in 2005. He will be 58 years old when he faces the 27-year-old Paul in November.