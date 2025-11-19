Milagro Gramz Received Thousands Of Dollars From Tory Lanez’s Dad, Megan Thee Stallion Trial Reveals

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Milagro Gramz received over $3,000 in payments from Tory Lanez’s father while publicly defending him and discrediting Megan Thee Stallion, Megan’s legal team told jurors Tuesday in a Miami federal courtroom.

According to Meghann Cunifh, the timeline introduced by Megan’s attorneys showed that between October 2020 and March 2022, Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, sent Milagro Gramz six electronic transfers ranging from $200 to $1,000.

The total came to $3,000.

Jurors also saw a series of interactions between Milagro Gramz and Lanez, including a September 2020 text from Gramz to Lanez promising that an “exclusive story would change her life,” a February 2022 visit to Lanez and his father in Miami and her promotion of Lanez’s “Cap” music video.

Under cross-examination, Milagro Gramz admitted to receiving the money but insisted the payments were for personal reasons, including birthday gifts for her children and promotional work for Peterson’s podcast and book.

Milagro Gramz, who is being sued by Megan for defamation and emotional distress, testified she had no direct knowledge of the July 2020 shooting and relied on unnamed sources.

When asked to name any of them, she replied, “No.”

The trial also provided proof of earlier reports that Milagro Gramz deleted thousands of messages and removed WhatsApp from her phone, in violation of a preservation order.

Jurors were told they could assume the deleted content would have been damaging to her case.

Megan’s team argues Milagro Gramz’s online campaign harmed the rapper’s career, including the loss of a potential deal with Google.

The case also involves claims that Cooper spread a digitally altered explicit image of Megan and falsely accused her of lying under oath.