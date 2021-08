Miley Cyrus is begging DaBaby to contact her so she can educate him on the LGBTQ community as well as AIDS, after the rapper made some wild comments at Rolling Loud!

Miley Cyrus has reached out to embattled rapper DaBaby to offer education and compassion following his homophobic outburst at the Rolling Loud Miami festival.

DaBaby hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons after poking fun at AIDS and HIV sufferers during his set last month.

He apologized for his insensitive remarks, but he has lost a handful of festival slots and received criticism from stars like Questlove, Elton John, and his “Levitating” collaborator Dua Lipa.

Miley posted an Instagram message urging the rap star to reach out to her, offering “love, acceptance, and open-mindedness” instead of “canceling” the star.

“As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open-mindedness,” she wrote.

“The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture,” she wrote in her post, “but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection… It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds.”

“There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!”

She also tagged DaBaby, asking him to check his DMs (direct messages).

“Would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future. She also tagged the non-profit organization Greater Than Aids as a “great resource” as well as her own Happy Hippie Foundation.