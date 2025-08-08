Miss USA Winner Says GOP Rep Cory Mills Threatening To Release Explict Videos,

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cory Mills was accused by ex-girlfriend Lindsey Langston of threatening to leak explicit content and harm future partners after their breakup.

Florida politician Cory Mills is being accused of some seriously shady behavior by his ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Langston, who also happens to be a reigning Miss United States.

According to a police report Langston filed in July, the Florida congressman allegedly threatened to leak intimate photos and videos of her after their breakup.

Langston pulled up to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on July 14 with receipts—texts and Instagram messages—saying Mills threatened not only to post explicit content but also warned her that any guy she dates next could get hurt.

The two were apparently a thing from late 2021 until early 2025. Things ended after Langston saw headlines linking Mills to some alleged sketchy incident in Washington, D.C.—something he says never happened.

Mills is calling the whole situation bogus and says it’s all politics, claiming it’s “an attack from a former primary opponent.”

The case has now been kicked up to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. So far, no charges have been filed, no arrests have been made, and no restraining orders have been issued.

Langston’s accusations are loud, though.

She said Mills made repeated threats through texts and social media, and even went as far as warning her that any future boyfriend could be in danger. She gave all the messages to the cops.

Mills says none of it’s true. He’s brushing it off like it’s all part of some political takedown.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they passed the case to state investigators, but Mills has not been charged with anything yet.

Langston hasn’t posted much publicly about it since filing the report, but the police docs speak for themselves. She says she felt threatened, violated and scared.

If any of those messages check out, this could get real ugly, real fast.